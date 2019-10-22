Lyceum Academy’s Haunted House discontinued after years of scares

By WECT Staff | October 22, 2019 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 1:05 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For years, students in New Hanover High School’s Lyceum Academy took delight in scaring people to raise money for various charities. This year, however, the Haunted House fundraiser has been discontinued.

According to a post on Facebook, changes have been made in the academy’s fundraising goals. “We have some new ideas int he works,” the post reads.

The Lyceum Haunted House was seemingly a Halloween staple in the Port City. Each year, the house portrayed a different theme.

Students would work together to create the concept, design and build the sets, write the scripts, and participate in all roles of the haunted house.

