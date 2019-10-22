Gov. Roy Cooper to visit set of 'Reprisal’ during stop to EUE Screen Gems Studios Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) will visit the set of Reprisal during a visit to EUE Screen Gems Studios.
Cooper will announce a newly formed “Governor’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming” during his stop in Wilmington. The governor’s office confirmed Monday night he will make the announcement during a visit to Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. However, it is not releasing many details on the advisory council just yet.
Reprisal is one of the productions benefiting from the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant.
Once completed, the production will be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $10.7 million, according to the North Carolina Film Office. The series filmed at various locations in Wilmington and New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Sampson counties.
The show premieres Dec. 6. It gave audiences a sneak peek when Reprisal released a trailer earlier this month.
The show stars Abigail Spencer (Timeless), Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
Reprisal is expected to wrap filming sometime this month.
