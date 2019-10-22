Cooper signs executive order forming ‘Governor’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order for a newly formed “Governor’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming” during his stop in Wilmington Tuesday.
Headed by Representative Susi Hamilton, a diverse group of people who are passionate about the film industry were appointed to the council. They will be responsbile for advocating for the film industry and help develop strategies to bring more projects to North Carolina.
“North Carolina is the ideal home for the film industry. Our natural beauty, the talented workers, the welcoming cities and town...in fact you can’t spell ‘film’ without ‘ILM’,” said Cooper, chuckling about the “dad joke” he made.
After seeing the film industry take an economic hit over the past few years, Cooper said the message has changed.
"North Carolina values diversity. We know it makes us stronger and we are welcoming and open for business," said Cooper, adding he is pushing for more robust incentive programs.
Another feature film recently committed to using Wilmington as its production location.
According to the website for the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, “The Georgetown Project” is in pre-production.
Johnny Griffin, the film commission’s director, confirmed “The Georgetown Project” is a feature film, but he provided no other details.
"We know that film is more than red carpet and celebrities, it's about the talented crew workers, the studios, the local businesses that are all working together - it's the backbone of the industry where the jobs are happening - these are the people who make it happen," Cooper said.
The governor spent the day visiting the set of Reprisal during a trip to EUE Screen Gems Studios.
Reprisal is one of the productions benefiting from the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant.
Once completed, the production will be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $10.7 million, according to the North Carolina Film Office. The series filmed at various locations in Wilmington and New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Sampson counties.
The show premieres Dec. 6. It gave audiences a sneak peek when Reprisal released a trailer earlier this month.
The show stars Abigail Spencer (Timeless), Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
Reprisal is expected to wrap filming sometime this month.
