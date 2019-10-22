First Alert Forecast: isolated but strong storms possible

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! An approaching cold front drives your First Alert Forecast narrative for Tuesday. Expect balmy southerly breezes to boost temperatures to the lower 80s and prime the atmosphere for a few widely-spaced pop-up storms. The potential - albeit slight - for severe-rated cells should be enough to stay extra alert with your WECT Weather App, especially in the afternoon and early evening.
A stretch of settled and seasonable weather will follow the front for Tuesday night through at least Thursday; renewed rain chances slowly begin to pepper your First Alert Forecast thereafter. Check out your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and, remember, any time you want, you can grab a ten-day outlook tailored to your town on your free WECT Weather App!
