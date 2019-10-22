First Alert Forecast: gusty storms posssible Tuesday afternoon, crisp and clear Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! An approaching cold front drives your First Alert Forecast narrative for Tuesday. Expect balmy southerly breezes to boost temperatures to the lower 80s and prime the atmosphere for a few widely-spaced pop-up storms. The potential - albeit slight - for severe-rated cells should be enough to stay extra alert with your WECT Weather App, especially in the afternoon and early evening.
A stretch of settled and seasonable weather will follow the front for Tuesday night through at least Thursday; renewed rain chances slowly begin to pepper your First Alert Forecast thereafter. Check out your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and, remember, any time you want, you can grab a ten-day outlook tailored to your town on your free WECT Weather App!
