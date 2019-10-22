Disabled veteran: 'I pretty much use the bus for all of my transportation’

“In response to the decision by the New Hanover County commissioners to withdraw from the agreement creating Wave Transit, the Cape Fear Public Transportation is working to understand the details regarding the decision in an effort to draft a reasoned response. The Authority will consult with our board, our attorney and our main funding partner, the City of Wilmington, as we work to understand the impact the County’s decision will have on the important services provided by Wave Transit. Our goal during these discussions will be focused on continuing to provide the highest level of service to our customers and the community in the most efficient manner possible. As we work through the legal process in response to the decision by New Hanover County we will share on our plans moving forward.”