Devontae Cacok cut by Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WECT) - The Los Angeles Lakers cut UNCW’s Devontae Cacok on Monday.
The Lakers needed to cut their roster from 20 players down to 15 before Tuesday’s start to the regular season.
Cacok signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers In July and averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rounds in six preseason games. He scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 35 minutes while starting his final preseason game.
Cacok can still sign with the Lakers G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.