Delivery truck crash, fire, cause power outage at ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Passengers lost power briefly Tuesday when a delivery truck crashed into the airport’s transformer and started a fire.
Power to the Wilmington International Airport terminal was knocked out, but no one was injured, according to a post on the airport’s Facebook page.
Flights and operations were not impacted, but the airport was switched to backup generator power, without HVAC.
“It is warmer in the terminal than normal. We are eagerly awaiting repairs and a new transformer. Our team will do our best to keep the building as cool as possible until then. We appreciate your patience as we work through this unexpected and less than perfect situation,” the airport wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.
