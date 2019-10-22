COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs multi-sensory phonics for young readers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kelly Read, a first grade teacher at Winter Park Elementary School is asking for Multi-Sensory Phonics through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for class project.
Ms. Read recently went through hours of training on the multi-sensory program. Your support will help her students reach their full reading potential.
“Improving and enriching my teaching is so important to me and recently I was able to participate in an extensive 30-hour teaching program,” Read says on the Donors Choose website. “The program focused not only on improving reading, writing, and spelling skills, but also taught me how to give students the necessary tools to achieve greater success in school and in life.”
Read needs about $230 to fully fund her project. Once its fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.
“Your support will allow students to access the tools needed to fully implement this program and reach their full reading potential,” Read says.
