The Carousel Center Beer & Wine Festival makes changes to accommodate larger crowd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival, presented by Lighthouse Beer & Wine, is expected to attract 6,000 people this year.
To accommodate the large crowd, for the first time, organizers are splitting up the event into two sessions. One is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the second is from 5 to 9 p.m.
In its nineteenth year, the festival has grown to become one of the largest beer & wine festivals in the Southeast.
Attendees can taste more than 200 different beers and 90 different wines.
In its nearly two decades, the event has raised almost $500,000 for the Carousel Center.
The organization assists child victims of physical and sexual abuse in southeastern North Carolina.
