Carolina Beach considers new changes to Freeman Park for the 2020 season

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach leaders discussed some recommended changes to Freeman Park for the 2020 season during a town council workshop on Tuesday.
One of the recommendations, made by Town Manager Ed Parvin, was to limit sales only to day passes, eliminating the sale of annual passes.
However, this proposal wasn’t well-received by some council members because of the revenue the annual passes bring to the town.
Some of the benefits of doing this recommendation would be to limit and regulate how many vehicles would be allowed onto the beach and avoid overcrowding.
Another suggestion would be to limit camping and campfires only to the off-season (October 1 - March 31). The reasoning behind the proposal is due to the number of camp space cancellations this past year from tidal erosion, and to protect the dunes from future erosion. This would also open up more space for vehicles to fit onto the beach.
One slide in the presentation included new park times. In-season (April 1-September 30) hours would be open to vehicles 6 a.m.-8 p.m., and open 24 hours in the off-season.
No decisions were made at the workshop, it was just a discussion for council and staff.
Council did, however, set a meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 13 to hear the public’s input on the proposed changes. They will follow up that meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, on which they plan to vote on the new Freeman Park ordinance.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.