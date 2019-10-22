Brunswick County manager presented the order of the long leaf pine

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The retiring Brunswick County Manager received the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor at the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Ann Hardy was presented the Order of the Long Lead Pine, signed by Governor Roy Cooper, by State Representatives Deb Butler and Frank Iler, according to a release from the county.
“I offer my congratulations to Ann Hardy on an exemplary career of public service to her community,” said Rep. Butler. “On behalf of Governor Roy Cooper, it is my pleasure to present her with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award given by the State of North Carolina to those whose exceptional accomplishments enrich us all and make us proud to call North Carolina home. Ann Hardy is deserving of this prestigious award and a grateful North Carolina wishes her well in her next endeavor.”
Hardy served as Brunswick County Manager since 2013. She previously served as Director of Fiscal Operations for Brunswick County Government, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Public Information for Brunswick County Schools, Finance Officer for Brunswick County Schools and as an Internal Auditor, Accounting Supervisor and Interim Finance Officer for New Hanover County Schools. Hardy was named the Local Government Manager of the Year by the Cape Fear Council of Governments in 2015 and Alumnus of the Year by the UNC Wilmington MPA Program in 2014.
“I’ve worked with Ann Hardy throughout her tenure as Brunswick County’s manager, and she has been a godsend to our county,” said Rep. Iler. “I often called on Ann for insight into how proposed legislation would impact Brunswick County, and she was always responsive, knowledgeable and thorough in getting me the information I needed. I will miss working with Ann and wish her well in her next phase of life.”
“Ann Hardy has served as Brunswick County’s manager for nearly all of my tenure as a Commissioner, and I can unequivocally state that our county and state are a better place because of her leadership and service,” said Frank Williams, Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. “Both prior to and during her tenure as our manager, Ann Hardy has demonstrated unwavering integrity, a relentless commitment to excellence, and a laser focus on ensuring that our government is doing the right thing for its citizens. She is a tireless worker who has led by example and demonstrated a willingness to implement innovative solutions to ensure that our government functions effectively and efficiently. I can think of no one more deserving of this honor.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.