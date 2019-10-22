The Biltmore is adding a touch of Downton Abbey this holiday season

ASHEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Every year the Biltmore Estate promises to dazzle visitors with its array of Christmas decor.
The interior walls shine with the sparkle of more than 50 hand-decorated Christmas trees, ribbons and garlands measured by the mile, and thousands of lights.
Christmas at the Biltmore begins Nov. 1, 2019, featuring a magical environment created by candlelight, firelight and live music. Guests will be greeted by a 55-foot Norway Spruce on the home’s front lawn, lit with 55,000 lights.
The estate will welcome Downton Abbey: The Exhibition a week later, on Nov. 8. The display will add an immersive experience that celebrates the global hit television series and new feature film.
It will feature interactive elements that connect fans to their favorite characters, fashions, locations, and historic events of the era.
“This exhibition is a Downton Abbey fan’s dream come true,” said Travis Tatham, Biltmore’s director of entertainment and event programming.
While Christmas at the Biltmore wraps up Jan. 5, 2020, the Downton Abbey exhibition will run through April 7, 2020.
Here’s a sneak peek of what you’ll find inside the Biltmore this winter:
For tickets, reservations, and more information, visit www.biltmore.com.
