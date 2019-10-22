ATMC warns customers of scam emails

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - ATMC is warning its customers of fraudulent emails that appear to be from the internet/phone service provider’s billing department.
The nonprofit cooperative posted an example of the scam emails on its Facebook page Friday.
“ATMC has been made aware of customers who received an email that appears to be from ATMC Billing informing them their payment is past due," the post states. “This is a fraudulent email and DID NOT come from ATMC. You should not click on the link provided in the email, delete the email and should take the precautions you feel necessary to protect your email account.”
ATMC stated that it did not experience a security breach as part of these fraudulent emails and "no customer information held by ATMC was put at risk.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.