AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 22, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Mallard Creek (10) (7-0-1) 132 1
2. Charlotte Myers Park (8-0) 123 2
3. Richmond County (4) (8-0) 111 3
4. Scotland County (8-0) 90 4
5. Charlotte Vance (6-1 ) 76 6
6. East Forsyth (7-1 ) 59 7
7. Wake Forest (7-1) 55 T8
8. Raleigh Leesville Road (8-0) 48 T8
9. West Forsyth (7-1 ) 30 5
10. Greensboro Grimsley (8-1 ) 23 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (14) (8-0) 140 1
2. Northwest Cabarrus (8-0) 114 2
3. Lee County (8-0) 109 3
4. Statesville (8-0) 75 4
5. Kings Mountain (7-1) 70 6
6. Southern Nash (8-0) 65 7
7. Eastern Alamance (8-0) 53 T8
8. Havelock (7-1) 43 T8
9. Wilmington New Hanover (7-1) 38 10
10. Clayton Cleveland (7-1) 22 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Asheville Reynolds 12.
Class 2-A
1. Shelby (10) (7-1) 134 1
2. Randleman (4) (8-0) 114 2
3. Reidsville (7-1) 99 3
4. Wallace-Rose Hill (6-2) 90 4
5. SouthWest Edgecombe (7-1) 66 6
6. Lenoir Hibriten (7-1) 61 7
7. Lawndale Burns (6-2) 39 5
8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (6-1) 38 8
9. Clinton (6-1) 34 10
10. Hertford County (7-1) 32 9
Others receiving 10 or more points: North Lincoln 26.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (13) (8-0) 139 1
2. East Surry (1) (8-0) 126 2
3. Edenton Holmes (7-0) 104 3
4. Robbinsville (8-0) 98 5
5. Murphy (7-1) 85 6
6. Princeton (7-0) 59 9
7. Mitchell County (7-1) 58 4
8. Swain County (7-1) 42 7
9. Mt. Airy (6-2) 26 10
10. Polk County (7-1) 19 8
Others receiving 10 or more points: Thomas Jefferson 10.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
