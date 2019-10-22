AP prep football poll for N.C.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; Durham Herald-Sun, Durham; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.