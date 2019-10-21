Silver Alert issued for endangered man in Gaston County

GASTON COUNRY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been reported missing in Gaston County and there is concern for his safety.
Bryan Edward Davenport, 41, was last seen on Woodys Lane in Stanley. Davenport is believed to be suffering from dementia or some type of cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Davenport is described as being around 6′3″ and 210 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jumpsuit and black shoes.
Anyone with information on Davenport’s whereabouts is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.
