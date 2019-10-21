Search underway for missing plane near RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Search and rescue operations are underway for a missing plane near the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Air traffic control notified airport authorities around 7:25 p.m. that a small, privately owned plane had disappeared from radar tracking.
The airport was temporarily closed and all air traffic was halted. Normal operations resumed at 7:45pm.
As of 11 p.m., an airport spokesperson says they believe the plane is in the area of Umstead State Park.
“Umstead State Park is 5,200 acres of dense forest, with few roads and little to no light,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Recovery efforts are extremely challenging in remote areas and it could take a long time to find this plane.”
A Highway Patrol helicopter is searching for the park for a heat signal that could lead them to the aircraft.
No further information has been released.
The airport is in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board and rescue efforts are being coordinated between twelve local and state partners.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.