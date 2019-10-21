New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

New Hanover County, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for Victoria Ann Johnson, who was last seen on Wednesday, October 16th.
Her last known location was at 7115 Bozeman Road, towards Carolina Beach. She is 29 years old and is described as being white, 5 foot 9 inches tall, approximately 130lbs. with long dark brown hair, and has a tattoo on her big toe of a peace sign. She was last seen wearing red pants and a black tank top.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Victoria Johnson, you are asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.