‘Keepers of the Bees’ help protect the insect’s declining population

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Department of University Relations is releasing a documentary, Keepers of the Bees, which chronicles the work of passionate students trying to help future generations.
The students in the university’s Beekeepers Club are helping save the declining bee population by spreading awareness on campus, in the community at public events, and even going to schools.
“In 2017, I was looking for a way to tell a UNCW documentary and I heard about the UNCW Beekeepers Club," said Jesse Bradley, director of the documentary and Director of Media Productions at UNCW. “Everyone [in the club] is so interested in honey bees and the agriculture and so we started to document that process. I found the immediate passion that these students have not only for beekeeping but for educating the community.”
The club has about a half dozen hives in the back of the campus which the students maintain.
Some of the reasons the population is on the decline are due to Colony Collapse Disorder, mites, and human impact to habitat and to the health of the bees, by overexposure to harmful pesticides.
You can find more about honey bees by visiting the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.
Keepers of the Bees will premiere Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at UNCW’s Lumina Theater. The hour-long documentary will be followed by a Q&A session and a free reception featuring food using honey from the UNCW hives.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.