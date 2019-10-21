First Alert Forecast: active autumn pattern to produce additional storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Monday should offer a smooth launch into the weather week with partly sunny skies, mellow northerly breezes, and temperatures reaching seasonable lower to middle 70s for afternoon highs.
Over the next several days, a progressive jet stream pattern will sponsor the approach and ultimate passages of two cold fronts. The first front will generate a 40% shower and locally gusty storm chance for Tuesday; the second will cobble together rain chances on the order of 30% over the weekend.
Direct Carolina tropical storm threats are highly unlikely this week or coming weekend. With those fronts, though, temperatures, ought to do undergo some dynamic ups and downs. Catch details in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington or a tailored ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App!
