Commissioners postpone a decision on large mixed-use project on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners decided Monday to delay a decision on a large mixed-use project along Market St. The county leaders voted unanimously to postpone a decision for 90 days.
Tribute Companies, on behalf of the property owner, Coswald, LLC submitted a special-use permit request to the county to allow residential uses within a commercial district on 15.6 acres of land near the intersection of Lendire Road and Market Street.
The New Hanover County Planning Board approved the permit request earlier this month, but it still needs the green light from county commissioners.
The developer is planning a mixed-use project at 7241 Market Street, near the Wilmington KOA Holiday campground about a mile north of the Military Cutoff Road intersection. The development would consist of 12 three-story building along with a one-story building and a two-story building.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to table the request for 90 days to allow more time to get information about the impacts of storm water runoff on Lendire Road.
