Columbus County man gets 8 years in prison for breaking into elderly woman’s home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is headed to prison after he broke into an elderly woman’s home to rob her and threatened her with a hammer.
Adam Brent Bass, 42, on Monday was sentenced to 8-10 years in prison for first-degree burglary and other related charges, according to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office.
On Aug. 22, 2018, Bass broke into the victim’s home along Old Lumberton Road around 1:30 a.m. while she was asleep. Bass, who was wearing a hoodie and armed with a hammer, demanded money and the victim’s car keys.
Bass then left the home with the elderly woman’s car.
A passing driver called 911 after spotting a suspicious vehicle in the parking area of Oak Dale Baptist Church.
Deputies responded to the scene, and Bass took on foot before being caught.
Prosecutors said Bass had cuts consistent with breaking into a home through a window. The car parked at the church was registered to the victim, and the blood inside the car matched Bass'.
