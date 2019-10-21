Coats for the Coatless: Keeping those in need warm

October 21, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 12:48 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Giving back to the community is as easy as cleaning out your closet.

There are many people in the area who will need a little help staying warm this winter. That's where you come in.

Bring a jacket or coat you don’t need to participating Williams Hangers Cleaners in the Wilmington area Nov. 4-9, 2019 for the annual Coats for the Coatless drive.

Find a Williams Hangers Cleaner near you: http://bit.ly/2fxOBUc

The coats will be cleaned and given to the Salvation Army to be distributed to those in need.

