Biennial faculty exhibition shows off the talents of UNCW staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW faculty members have a chance to share their work with the public at UNCW’s Biennial Faculty Exhibition.
The opening reception is Thurs., Oct. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Building Lobby. It is free and open to the public. The show can be viewed through Nov. 15 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This exhibition will feature work by University of North Carolina Wilmington studio art faculty members: Donald Furst, Ned Irvine, Courtney Johnson, Anne Lindberg, Casey Scharling, Jeremy Millard, Andi Steele, Pam Toll, Gene Felice, Shannon Bourne, Rebecca Chappelear and Aaron Wilcox.
The show features several mediums of art. The work is loosely centered on an environmental theme.
