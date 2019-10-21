Aaron Lewis to perform on the main stage of the 2020 Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Aaron Lewis will headline the first of three main stage concerts for the 2020 Azalea Festival.
The Outlaw Country singer will take the stage Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Early bird tickets go on sale for $30 through the Azalea Festival website Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., but the special price will end Saturday, Nov. 9. Regular general admission ticket price is $40, but it will cost $50 to buy tickets the day of the show.
According to Azalea Festival organizers, Aaron Lewis has always been painfully honest in his music.
“That’s all I’ve ever done. My songs have always been me wearing my heart on my sleeve, and my emotions on my sleeve, and my misfortunes on my sleeve, my sins on my sleeve,” Lewis says. “I don’t feel like it would be genuine nor worthy of this crazy ride I’ve been on if it wasn’t.”
Azalea Festival organizers have also lined up The Avett Brothers as the Saturday night main stage concert during the event. The band will take the stage April 4, 2020. Tickets for that show went on sale Oct. 5.
The Avett Brothers are certainly no strangers to the Port City.
The American folk-rock band has performed at the Azalea Festival in 2011, 2013, and 2016.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.