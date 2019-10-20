Topsail Beach Autumn Fest continues as weather improves

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As southeastern North Carolina felt the affects of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor throughout the weekend, that didn’t stop the town of Topsail Beach from holding the 31st annual Autumn with Topsail Festival.
The festival features a number of regional artists displaying and selling their work. Additionally, Enjoy live music and food from local vendors are on-site to accompany to make the outing fun for the whole family.
Rick Stidley, Chairman of the AWT festival, shared how he hopes the festival is able to provide a good turnout despite the inclement weather so more money from tickets, raffles, and donations can go to The Historical Society of Topsail Island.
“Since Hurricane Florence, our Historic Assembly Building has undergone extensive restoration and repairs totaling over $300,000,” Stidley says. “We now need to rebuild our reserves so that we can continue to operate our building and fulfill our mission to collect, preserve, and promote the history of the Greater Topsail area. Your continued support is needed as we work to preserve this historic building which functions at the very heart of this island community.”
The festival is expected to continue through 5 p.m. Sunday evening. If you weren’t able to make it out to Topsail Island, you can check out a number of pictures featuring winners of the art & jewelry competition, live band performances, and the children arts & crafts section on the Autumn with Topsail Facebook page.
