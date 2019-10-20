Local group planning protest at Chemours site

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of Wilmington protesters will make their way to the Fayetteville Works, Chemours site in Bladen County next Saturday.
“Allows us to make a statement, meet people, understand what’s going on in the area," said Glen Thearling, an event organizer. "Keep it alive in people’s minds that there is still a problem here.”
The Chemours site in Bladen County isn’t the only place protests are taking place. Thearling said protests are also happening in Italy and Mexico for similar issues.
Chemours has been under a microscope for PFAS chemicals including GenX being found in the Cape Fear River and affecting people throughout the Cape Fear region.
Therling said they want people to know that just because a problem isn’t talked about, doesn’t mean it’s gone. The groups participating in the protest say the event will be an opportunity for people to learn more about what is in their drinking water.
The protest will be on Saturday, October 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at County Line Road at N.C. 87.
