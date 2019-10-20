First Alert Forecast: Clouds decrease overnight, rain chances return Tuesday

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Oct. 20, 2019
By Jesslyn Ferentz | October 20, 2019 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 3:18 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend!

A mostly gray and drizzly Sunday will begin to clear up overnight into Monday. Rain chances drop to a low 10% to start of the work and school week. A mostly to partly sunny day for Monday, however some areas of fog cold be slowing down the morning commute.

You may have noticed it was a bit warmer when you stepped outside today, a warm front moved in behind Nester that bumped up the temperatures. A slight cool down tomorrow, but temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Cool, crisp and sunny weather follows this system by midweek!

This front will move through Tuesday, increasing our chances for showers and storms to about 50% as it crosses southeast North Carolina. This front may bring strong to severe storms ahead of it.

Catch your First Alert ten-day planning forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App.

wect.com

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.