First Alert Forecast: Clouds decrease overnight, rain chances return Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you!
A mostly gray and drizzly Sunday will begin to clear up overnight into Monday. Rain chances drop to a low 10% to start of the work and school week. A mostly to partly sunny day for Monday, however some areas of fog cold be slowing down the morning commute.
You may have noticed it was a bit warmer when you stepped outside today, a warm front moved in behind Nester that bumped up the temperatures. A slight cool down tomorrow, but temperatures will rise to the upper 70s to near 80 Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Cool, crisp and sunny weather follows this system by midweek!
This front will move through Tuesday, increasing our chances for showers and storms to about 50% as it crosses southeast North Carolina. This front may bring strong to severe storms ahead of it.
