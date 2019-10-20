Brunswick County Schools to hold redistricting meeting

Brunswick County, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County School Board is looking to set new school districts and would like to community to join them in an information session.
On Tuesday, October 22nd at 6pm, a consulting firm hired by BCS will hold a meeting at North Brunswick High School in order to give the public an overview of the project objectives, process, and timeline. Additionally, they will give details on a new online survey that they would like the community to assist with. Public comment and feedback however will take place during the second meeting in November.
If you cannot make the meeting, it will also be live streamed on their website.
