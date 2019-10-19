Yard sales October 19

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 409 S. 5th Avenue, Wilmington
Misc. items, including house wares, furniture, kitchen items, holiday items, clothing (children & adults), china, toys and much, much more!
7 a.m. – 2 p.m. | 413 North 7th Street, Carolina Beach
Three family sale!!
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.| 7606 Mallow Road
Clothes, land and garden items, tools(pressure washer, jointer), GPS, black leather couch/love seat, misc
8 a.m. - ? | 3301 Grey Leaf Dr.
Three family sale! Do some early Christmas shopping with almost new boys toys - large selection. Suitcases, coolers, clothes and various household items - come out and find that treasure you are looking for this Saturday.
7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. | 1001 S. 7th Street, Wilmington
Find clothes, hats, shoes, art, tools, etc. at this sale.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 624 Shoals Dr., Wilmington
Bayshore Estates..Multiple sales on Shoals &Vale Dr. SkateBoard Ramps/ Antiques/House&Yard/clothes/Decor..TOO Much ...Great Area
7 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 816 Greenbriar Rd, Wilmington
Household, TOOLS, dishes, Pampered Chef, PROM and evening dresses, Women’s shoes and large selection of heels, GIRL’S boutique and play clothing. We are clearing out the attic! Husband will be clearing the garage this week and adding to sale as well.
7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. | 1842 Tree Shore Circle, Ocean Isle Beach
Youth golf clubs, beanie babies, American girl doll, clothes, household items
