Southport- Oak Island celebrates fall restaurant week

Southport- Oak Island celebrates fall restaurant week
(Source: Pixabay)
By Kendall McGee | October 18, 2019 at 10:12 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 10:12 PM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Several restaurants are offering special deals this week in honor of the annual Southport-Oak Island area restaurant week.

Hungry diners can expect exclusive menu items, special price points and prix-fixe menus at participating businesses through October 20.

Whether a romantic Italian dinner or a quick bite at a burger joint tickles your fancy, there’s plenty of options! Bakeries, wine shops and breakfast spots are also on the list offering deals.

Follow this link to see a complete list of all the weekend’s offerings!

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.