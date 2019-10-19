Southport- Oak Island celebrates fall restaurant week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Several restaurants are offering special deals this week in honor of the annual Southport-Oak Island area restaurant week.
Hungry diners can expect exclusive menu items, special price points and prix-fixe menus at participating businesses through October 20.
Whether a romantic Italian dinner or a quick bite at a burger joint tickles your fancy, there’s plenty of options! Bakeries, wine shops and breakfast spots are also on the list offering deals.
Follow this link to see a complete list of all the weekend’s offerings!
