Run held in honor of fallen trooper Kevin Conner

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, the community came together for a 5K and 1 Mile Run in memory of Trooper Kevin Conner’s life and his dedication to protecting our community.
The race began and ended in front of the First Citizens Bank on West Columbus Street after runners looped through downtown Whiteville.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilmington Police Department shared posts on social media Saturday showcasing their law enforcement officers who participated in the race.
Trooper Kevin Conner was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop on October 17, 2018. Conner had served with the NC Highway Patrol for 11 years and had also previously served with the NC Marine Patrol.
House Bill 283, known as Conner’s law, was signed by the Governor earlier this month. The law toughens the punishment for anyone convicted of assault with a firearm on law enforcement, probation and parole officers, or assault with a deadly weapon against other emergency responders. It also provides an extra death benefit for families of public safety workers killed in the line of duty.
All proceeds from the event will go into a scholarship fund in memory of Trooper Conner.
