Leland police respond to accidental shooting at Wal-Mart

Leland, N.C. (WECT) - At around 8:51 a.m. Sunday morning, Leland Police responded to a report of an accidental shooting at the Wal-Mart on New Pointe Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they discovered a person with a gunshot wound to the foot. When officers further investigated, they determined that the firearm fell to the ground and discharged into the foot of the person as they were exiting their vehicle.
The subject was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries. Leland Police say that the incident is still under investigation at this time.
