First Alert Forecast: a quick visit from Nestor this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In it, As the headline suggests, a blitz from Tropical Storm Nestor or its remnants is expected to move through late Saturday evening through midday Sunday. Expect the system to bring generally manageable impacts, consisting of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even the possibility of severe weather. You can read more on Nestor and the specifics here: https://bit.ly/33FmprM
Temperatures will vary, but expect a brief break from the crisp Fall weather. Overnight lows Saturday will fall little from the day’s highs in the lower 70s, to the upper to middle 60s at best. Sunday Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s, kicking off a warming trend early in the week.
Another storm front is poised to move in next week, on or around Tuesday, initiating another spike in shower and thunderstorm chances at 40-50%. Temperatures will range from highs in the near 80s Tuesday to the lower 70s Wednesday.
Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days right here for the Wilmington metro
