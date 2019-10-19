First Alert Forecast: a quick visit from Nestor this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In it, As the headline suggests, a blitz from Tropical Storm Nestor or its remnants is expected to move through late Saturday evening through midday Sunday. Expect the system to bring generally manageable impacts, consisting of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even the possibility of severe weather. You can read more on Nestor and the specifics here: https://bit.ly/33FmprM