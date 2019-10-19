First Alert Forecast: Nester to bring gusty showers and storms to the Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
Clouds have continued to increase through the afternoon, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Nester moves ENE toward the Cape Fear Region. The system will continue to weaken, and the remnants from the storm will move through the area late tonight through midday Sunday. Expect the system to bring generally manageable impacts, consisting of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even the possibility of severe weather. You can read more on Nestor and the specifics here: https://bit.ly/33FmprM
A warm front, moving in from the south, will boost temperatures Sunday and to start the week into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoons, dropping to the low 60s overnight Monday.
A storm system will move through Tuesday, increasing our chances for showers and storms to about 50% as it crosses southeast North Carolina. This front, will be kicking out the warm air and temperatures will drop back into the lower 70s to finish the week.
