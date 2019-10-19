First Alert Forecast: Nester to bring gusty showers and storms to the Cape Fear Region

Clouds have continued to increase through the afternoon, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Nester moves ENE toward the Cape Fear Region. The system will continue to weaken, and the remnants from the storm will move through the area late tonight through midday Sunday. Expect the system to bring generally manageable impacts, consisting of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and even the possibility of severe weather. You can read more on Nestor and the specifics here: https://bit.ly/33FmprM