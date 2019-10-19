Basile Katsikis: The $20 bet that launched his stand-up comedy career

“I just kind of dig it, I really do,” he says about the volunteer work. “There are so many organizations, Greek and non-Greek, that need help, and I have a certain talent, like you, and we have the opportunity to help these organizations. I figure, why not? If you have the talent and the drive to go ahead and do it, what am I going to say, ‘No?’ I’ve been blessed with a talent, and I might as well use this talent. I love this community, and if there’s anything I can do for the community I try to do my best to do it.”