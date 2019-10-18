Wilmington woman sentenced for her role in marriage fraud scheme

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The department of justice says a Wilmington woman has been sentenced for lying about her daughter’s fraudulent marriage to circumvent immigration laws.
Marlilyn Godshall, 61, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, according to a press release.
Homeland security began looking into the matter when they found out about a fraudulent marriage between her daughter, Melissa Godshall and a citizen of the Republic of Georgia, Levan Lomtatidze. A lead suggested that Melissa Godshall was married to Lomtatidze but also shared an address with her real boyfriend.
Agents say Melissa Godshall and her boyfriend were panhandling for money on the side of the road in Granville County when a man asked Melissa if she would marry a foreign-born national for money. Melissa Godshall agreed to marry Lomtatidze in exchange for $12,000, housing, and a vehicle. Lomtatidze and Melissa Godshall got married in Granville County, North Carolina and submitted fraudulent applications for US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Marlilyn Godshall prepared a statement in support of Lomtatidze’s application for permanent residence, and the mother purported the marriage to be legitimate while knowing the couple was evading immigration laws.
