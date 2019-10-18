Wilmington woman sentenced for her role in marriage fraud scheme

Agents say Melissa Godshall and her boyfriend were panhandling for money on the side of the road in Granville County when a man asked Melissa if she would marry a foreign-born national for money. Melissa Godshall agreed to marry Lomtatidze in exchange for $12,000, housing, and a vehicle. Lomtatidze and Melissa Godshall got married in Granville County, North Carolina and submitted fraudulent applications for US Citizenship and Immigration Services.