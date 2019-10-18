Virus disrupts Columbus Co. Schools network system; student, staff data not compromised

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A “cyber disturbance” has disrupted the online network for Columbus County Schools, according to the N.C Department of Public Instruction.
A news release from the NCDPI states that Columbus County officials became aware of disruption, which was caused by a “potent” virus, Wednesday morning. Officials say student and staff data and other personal information has not been compromised.
The district’s online network handles many things, including phone lines and internet access, and was rendered unusable at all 17 county schools.
“District staff are working diligently to repair the damage and are receiving outside support and assistance to expedite rebuilding and securing the network,” the news release stated.
Officials say they don’t have an exact timeline for when the work will be completed.
While the school phone systems are offline, calls are being routed to cell phones. Parents can call school numbers in the event of an emergency but are asked that calls not be made unless necessary.
School staff maintains the ability to communicate through cell phones or through their mass messaging system.
