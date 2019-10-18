Unique Property in Castle Hayne could be considered vacationers paradise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We think of southeastern North Carolina as a vacation destination for millions of people, but remember, many of us who are lucky enough to call this place home, like to head off on vacation, from time to time.
A unique property, in Castle Hayne, is loaded with features for people who like to get away from it all.
“This isn’t a run of the mill home” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “If you need space for an RV, it can accommodate one up to 45 feet large, complete with a garage full of hookups.”
If you like to entertain at home: the driveway of this property located at 6419 Orange Street, in Castle Hayne, has parking for 34 cars in the driveway.
“The home has power outlets on either side of each window to help with holiday lights” says Baylies “There’s a wired workshop, fruit trees on the property, a mother-in-law suite and the location can’t be beat.”
This four bedroom, three and a half bath home, has roughly 4700 square feet and sits across the street from the Northeast Cape Fear River and a public boat launch.
The property is just three quarters of a mile from I-40. For more information, click here.
