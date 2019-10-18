UNCW men’s soccer has turned season around after slow start

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s soccer team had high expectations coming into the season after being picked to finish second in the CAA preseason poll.
Things didn’t start as planned for the team after losing to Georgia Southern and Stetson in the beginning of the season.
“The first weekend we came away with a bit of soul searching,” said UNCW head coach Aidan Heaney. “But we kept talking about the process and it’s how we finish and not how we start.”
Since those two losses, the Seahawks have righted the ship going 7-2-2, and are now tied for first place in the CAA standings.
“The big picture is that we want to win every game,” said Heaney. “We know we are going to have to win the league to make sure we get into the NCAA tournament.”
“No matter where we sit in RPI and in the conference we try to approach every game the same,” added UNCW senior Phillip Goodrum. “This year we know we need to really fly in the conference. This is a huge game this weekend and we are ready for it.”
Saturday the Seahawks travel to face James Madison; the winner takes over sole position of first place.
“We are fighting for the first spot,” said UNCW senior Gabriel Cabral. “You have to be fired up to play these types of games. I think all the boys are ready to go there and show what we are capable of.”
James Madison is the only ranked team in the CAA, and has a win over then number one Wake Forest earlier in the season.
