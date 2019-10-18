Trooper Conner’s widow receives special presentation of bill named in his honor

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus) and Col. Glenn McNeill, Commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, made a special presentation Friday to Miranda Conner, widow of late Trooper Kevin Conner, who died in the line of duty last October after being shot while making a traffic stop near Whiteville.
Rep. Jones and Col. McNeill presented a framed copy of House Bill 283, also known as Conner’s Law, that passed the General Assembly and was signed into law earlier this month by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The law toughens the punishment for anyone convicted of assault with a firearm on law enforcement, probation and parole officers, or assault with a deadly weapon against other emergency responders. It also provides an extra death benefit for families of public safety workers killed in the line of duty.
“Today is a day of remembrance of our friend Kevin Conner,” said Rep. Jones, who was one of the primary sponsors of the legislation. “I am truly honored to be joined by Col. Glenn McNeil to present the family with the official signed bill, HB283 Conner’s Law. It has been my honor to write and carry this bill. It is also significant, that this is the only bill in the history of NC to be named after a Trooper that has died in the line of duty. I ask everyone to continue the needed prayers for the family.”
Chauncey Askew is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Trooper Conner. Raheem Davis is charged with accessory after the fact. Both are in custody awaiting trial.
