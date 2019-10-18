Trailer with $30K in power tools stolen in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a trailer stolen near Tabor City.
On Thursday, deputies were called out to the 1200 block of Vinegar Hill Road for a reported larceny.
The owner said the white cargo trailer contained approximately $30,000 in power tools and equipment. The trailer is 14 feet long, has doors on the rear and side, and is missing a wheel fender on the right side.
If you have any information, contact Detective B. Fowler with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-640-6629.
