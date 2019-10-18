TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 ramps in Pender Co. to close for improvements

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation have plans to close ramps at an Interstate 40 interchange in Pender County to improve safety and create a smoother ride for driver.
According to the NCDOT, the I-40 East ramps will be closed Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., and the I-40 West ramps will close during the same time frame on Oct. 22, weather pending.
The detours during that time are as follows:
- I-40 East to exit onto U.S. 117, then continue to Exit 398, get back onto I-40 West to Exit 390.
- U.S. 117 to get onto I-40 East, then take I-40 West to Exit 385, get back onto I-40 East.
- I-40 West to exit onto U.S. 117, then continue to Exit 385, get back onto I-40 East to Exit 390.
- U.S. 117 to get onto I-40 West, then take I-40 East to Exit 398, get back onto I-40 West.
The NCDOT says the detours will be clearly marked. Drivers who normally take these exits should anticipate needing extra time for their commutes.
