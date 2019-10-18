This Charlotte carpenter builds a whole new front to his house each year for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is frightening, and it is festive. But it is not the average decorated house.
“You see somebody going down the road that’s never seen it, and they hit the brakes, and their head’s backwards down the window looking,” Russell Seymour says.
Seymour’s Halloween-decorated home on Longwood Drive is more than meets the eye. The carpenter builds an entirely new front to his home each year for the holiday, using two-by-two’s and a thin vinyl wrap. He has been doing it for 25 years, since he moved in.
“I’ve always loved Halloween,” Seymour says. “Not sure what possessed me.”
This year, he started decorating in September. He will keep going until October 31, which he takes off from work, each year.
“It’s like a clock inside of me that goes off,” he says. “I just go for it, and I can’t stop.”
But this year may be his last, on this scale. It is a pricey annual project.
“It’s about two-thousand [dollars],” he says.
Not to mention, the time it takes to take his imagination as far as he can.
“I want it where it’s in the sky, you know?”
Still, this year, he is counting the days until the one that makes it all worth it. He says he gets trick-or-treaters from well outside his Madison Park neighborhood, including Huntersville, Pineville, and Matthews.
“I’m doing this for the community, and I always have,” Seymour says.
