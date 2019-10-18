Pender Educations Partnership hosts second State of education and economy event

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County leaders talked the area’s schools and growing economy Thursday night at Wilmington Box Co. in Burgaw.
The second Pender County State of Education and Economy was hosted by the Pender Education Partnership.
The organization is the county’s only educational foundation and provides mini-grants of up to $500 to Pender County’s teachers. Last year, they were able to support area teachers by funding 23 mini-grants.
“Our mission is to provide money to help teachers with mini grants to support some of the projects that they want to do that are outside the purview of the curriculum, as supported by the state. And to provide scholarships for seniors at all four high schools,” Dave Stipe President of the Pender Education Partnership said.
Dr. Steven Hill, CFCC President Jim Morton, and Pender County Manager Chad McEwen both spoke at the event.
