Pender County deputies say missing man could be in danger

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is considered a danger to himself and is possibly armed.
Evangelista Angel Arroyo is an army veteran from Pender County. The 22-year-old was last located at his house on Crooked Creek Drive in Burgaw around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say its possible he left on foot and he could have a handgun.
No one knows what Arroyo was last seen wearing, according to the press release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, 910-259-1515.
