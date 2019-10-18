New Hanover County Commissioner travels to Ohio to represent county’s opioid lawsuit

October 18, 2019 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated October 18 at 5:43 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioner Woody White met with other government representatives Friday to talk about lawsuits filed by across the country to take a stand against the parties responsible for contributing to the opioid epidemic.

New Hanover County was the first county in North Carolina to file a federal lawsuit against several drug manufacturers and distributors in December of 2017.

On Friday, a federal judge addressed a full courtroom and listened as people shared their accounts of how the crisis uniquely impacted their community. Over a hundred attorneys and the major defendant companies were there, according to White.

North Carolina’s attorney general was one of four state attorney generals that attended the meeting.

“Today I experienced one of the highest honors of my life, speaking in Cleveland, Ohio about my community and our wonderful people,” said White in a press release. "I do not know what will happen today or if a settlement will be reached, but I am hopeful that something good will come out of this entire effort and this awful chapter in American history will soon turn around and lives will be saved.”

Discussions are underway now for a possible settlement.

