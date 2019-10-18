Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Church Street Thursday night.
According to Jessica Williams, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Church Street around 10:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a man lying in the roadway.
When police arrived, they found a small crowd gathered around the victim who had been shot several times.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and his current status is not known. Williams said due to the victim’s urgent medical need, he has not been identified yet.
No other details were released.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
