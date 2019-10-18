Leland park to be renamed in honor of town founders

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - During a regular meeting this week, Leland leaders announced the municipal park will soon have a new name.
The Municipal Park will be called Founders Park. A new sign is expected to be installed by early November.
The measure was first suggested by Mayor Brenda Bozeman in September and unanimously passed this week.
“After we celebrated our 30th Anniversary with Founders’ Day on September 14, I felt more moved than ever by the work of those who laid the foundation for Leland,” Mayor Bozeman noted in a press release from the town. “Because this year’s Founders’ Day was a milestone celebration, we had paid special tribute to our founders and their loved ones with a luncheon and memorial plaque in Municipal Park. I just wanted to keep that momentum going.”
For more information regarding the renaming of the park, please contact Wyatt Richardson, Operation Services Director, (910) 332-4651 or wrichardson@townofleland.com.
