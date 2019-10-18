Leland park to be renamed in honor of town founders

“After we celebrated our 30th Anniversary with Founders’ Day on September 14, I felt more moved than ever by the work of those who laid the foundation for Leland,” Mayor Bozeman noted in a press release from the town. “Because this year’s Founders’ Day was a milestone celebration, we had paid special tribute to our founders and their loved ones with a luncheon and memorial plaque in Municipal Park. I just wanted to keep that momentum going.”