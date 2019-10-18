Lazy Pirate hosts benefit in memory of Carolina Beach icon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lazy Pirate restaurant will host a benefit Friday in memory of a popular figure at Carolina Beach. Danny Swinson, 57, died unexpectedly in January.
The charity Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. will benefit the Carolina Beach Federal Point Help Center that provides assistance to people in need, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Often called a gentle giant, Swinson was notorious for spearheading fundraisers at the Lazy Pirate for charity organizations. As director of marketing and promotions at the Lazy Pirate, he never met a stranger and developed close bonds during his many years there.
“We loved him and he loved us and everyone he ever met,” says Kimberly McLaughlin-Smith, one of Swinson’s closest friends. “It is our deep honor to continue to keep his memory alive.”
The Carolina Beach icon was known for his reggae attire and love for reggae music. Friday night’s event will feature live bands that are donating their time.
A percentage of the food and beverages sold will go to the Carolina Beach Federal Help Center.
